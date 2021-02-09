Feel Old Yet? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri Cruise are Both Turning 15 this Year

Believe it or not, two children with the most iconic last names in Hollywood could have a quinceanera this year if they wanted to. That’s right, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri Cruise are both turning 15 in a couple of months. If you can’t tell by their last names, Shiloh is the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Suri is the spawn of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Both parents are relatively private when it comes to their children’s lives and neither child has a social media account, but here are some things to know about the 14 going on 15 teenagers.



SURI CRUISE

©GettyImages Suri Cruise with her parents throughout the years

Everyone remembers those adorable pictures of Suri walking around with her bangs as a toddler. She was born an Aries on April 18th, 2006 in Santa Monica, California about a year into their relationship, before they divorced in 2012 . According to PEOPLE, Holmes received primary custody of the then 6-year-old Suri, and Tom was granted visitation rights. ﻿She is the only biological child of Tom and Katie but she has two adopted siblings, Isabella and Connor Cruise, who was adopted by her father, before she was born, per IMDb. The mother-daughter duo is often photographed together at events or around NYC but according to multiple reports, Tom hasn’t seen his daughter since 2013. Many believe it is because he is forbidden to see her because she does not belong to the Church of Scientology. Cruise has denied the allegations and has even sued an outlet over claims he had “abandoned” Suri. A spokeswoman for the Church, denied allegations, telling US Weekly, “Everything about your inquiry misrepresents the Church of Scientology, its practices, and the lifestyle of its ministry.” But a report by the Huffington post notes that Cruise admitted that Suri is no longer a practicing member of Scientology, which they called “a huge admission since anyone who leaves the faith is considered a ‘Suppressive Person’ and is cut off from all members of the church, including their immediate family.”

SHILOH JOLIE-PITT



©GettyImages Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with her parents

Angelina gave birth to Shiloh on May 27th in Swakopmund, Namibia as she was often there as the ambassador for the United Nations, per SMCP. When Shiloh was around 4 they made headlines after Jolie discussed their exploration with identity. In 2010 Jolie told Vanity Fair in an interview, “She wants to be a boy,” Angelina said. “She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boy clothes. She thinks she’s one of her brothers.” That same year Angelina told Pop Sugar, “I don’t think it’s for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called ‘John’ for a while. Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers. It’s who she is. It’s been a surprise to us and it’s really interesting, but she’s so much more than that – she’s funny and sweet and pretty. But she does love a tie…” Brad also told Oprah Winfrey in 2008 Shiloh wanted to be addressed as John since the age of 2. “She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it’s a Peter Pan thing.” Shiloh ditched the dresses and skirts and wore suits to red carpets with short hair and a smile. Shiloh always looks fashionably hip and trendy in anything they wear. Shiloh was recently spotted shopping with Angelina and her sister Zahara in Los Angeles and was rocking long hair she had tied in a bun and earrings.