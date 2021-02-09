Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is now a model! Signs contract with IMG Models

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant is officially a model. The 18-year-old signed a contract with one of the best agencies in the world- IMG Models. The agency made the big announcement on Instagram with a beautiful black and white photo of their new face. “NOW REPRESENTING: #NataliaBryant!” They wrote in the caption before sharing a quote from Natalia: “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”



Natalia shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote “I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family.” Her mother Vanessa Bryant reposted the news and added “I’m so happy for you! I love you, Nani!” Natalia shared other posts from friends and family congratulating her including her “auntie” and television personality La La Anthony who said, “My niece has officially signed with IMG models… I’m so excited and proud of you. Beautiful inside and out just like ur momma.” Singer Monica also showed love in her story writing “I‘m so proud of you & look forward to all of your new endeavors! Your beauty runs deep because it starts within!! GO NANI!”

Per WWD, IMG Models will focus on building Natalia’s profile through editorial and brand endorsements. “Natalia has such a bright future ahead of her, and we were taken aback by her beauty, talent, and drive from our first encounter,” said IMG Models’ senior vice president Maja Chiesi. “We’re honored to partner with Natalia in shaping her career in fashion and beauty, and we look forward to connecting her with fresh, exciting opportunities that showcase her multifaceted personality and look.”

Monday was a big news day for IMG Models, it was also announced that Gisele Bündchen is leaving the agency after 22 years.