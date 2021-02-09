Miley Cyrus Shouted Out Britney Spears during her Super Bowl show as more celebs call to #freebritney

The new Britney Spears documentary, “Framing Britney Spears” has the world ready to fight for the pop star. The heartbreaking film analyzes her conservatorship at the hands of her father Jamie, that has been in place for more than 12 years. Per Harpers Bazaar, “Free Britney” was a top trending topic over the weekend with fans expressing their disbelief and anger towards the situation. The #freebritney moment already had a huge following with thousands of her fans showing their support both online and in person, but now other celebrities are getting on board. Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian, and Andy Cohen are just a few celebs that have reacted to the film on social media. Miley Cyrus showed “love” to Britney in a big way- on stage at the Super Bowl. During the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pregame Livestream Spears shouted out Britney and let her know she has her support.

Cyrus’s entire show was jam-packed with excitement. The singer even brought out Billy Idol and Joan Jett to rock out on stage with her in a truly epic performance. Unlike The Weeknd, there were no complaints about her performance. Cyrus shouted out Spears at the perfect time while she was signing her iconic song “Party in the USA.” When she got to the line “And a Britney song was on,” Cyrus paused and said, “We love Britney!” before heading back into the song’s catchy chorus. It’s not the first time Cyrus has used the song to show her support of the #freebritney movement. During a 2019 concert in Memphis, Tennessee, Cyrus yelled out, “Free Britney,” while singing “Party in the USA” for the crowd.



It wasn’t just her father that came under fire, Justin Timberlake was slammed on social media. The two dated in the early ‘00s but had a messy breakup with allegations that she cheated on him. Fans were angry that Timberlake helped fuel the toxic fire by having a blond actress that resembles Spears sneaking around in his 2002 music video for “Cry me a river.” Fans have called for him to make a public apology.