Natalie Portman quickly shut down pregnancy rumors: “Hey, so I‘m totally not pregnant”

Another day, another celebrity rumor. A rumor is circulating that Natalie Portman is pregnant and the actress is clapping back, claiming this speculation to be untrue.

Portman is currently filming, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Sydney, Australia and one of the days during filming, Portman stepped out as paparazzi photographed her claiming she has a baby bump. From there, the story ran with people believing the ‘Black Swan’ actress is indeed pregnant.

As a lot of celebrities do when a rumor is going around and they want to set the record straight, Portman took to her Instagram story to tell the truth. “Hey, so I‘m totally not pregnant. But apparently it’s still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want?” The actress then called out the publication who ran the story of Portman being pregnant and she said “do better!”

Portman is known for speaking out on behalf of women getting their bodies objectified from the public and the pressure women often face. The 39-year-old is famously private about her personal life. She and her French choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied, share a son, 9-year-old Aleph, and daughter, 3-year-old Amalia.

In addition to Portman speaking out about unfair pregnancy rumors, Jennifer Aniston has also spoken out in a 2016 blog post about the “objectification and scrutiny” women constantly face, according to BuzzFeed.

“We use celebrity ‘news’ to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females, focused solely on one’s physical appearance, which tabloids turn into a sporting event of speculation. Is she pregnant? Is she eating too much? Has she let herself go? Is her marriage on the rocks because the camera detects some physical ’imperfection?’” Aniston wrote.

Between Portman and Aniston’s call to media to stop running stories that objectify women and their bodies, it seems that there is still a long way to go for progress to be made.