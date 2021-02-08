Jessica Alba reveals her dad has cancer in a lighthearted way

Jessica Alba revealed some sad news on Super Bowl Sunday regarding her family’s health. The Honest Company founder told her fans via Instagram that her father, Mark, has thyroid cancer. Although it is a difficult topic to discuss, Alba chose a lighthearted way to share the news with the public.

The 39-year-old posted an adorable video of her and her dad dancing in her living room. The two had some coordinated dance moves while they both bopped around in comfortable sweat outfits. The actress captioned the post, “My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer - starting his radiation therapy mañana. #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis.“

The comment section of Alba’s post was flooded with positive and comforting words such as, “Sending love, prayers, and all the healing wishes for your amazing Dad!” Another commenter said “Sending healing energy.” Even celebrity friends such as Gabrielle Union said, “You‘ve got this @markalba.” Mindy Kaling commented on the post with several red heart emojis. Actress Sharon Stone also commented, “My dad beat esophagus cancer. You guys can do this, family love.”

Alba is always posting fun videos of herself dancing whether it’s by herself or with her oldest daughter Honor, so it only makes sense that Alba’s dad also joined in on the dancing fun for this recent video.

Between running her successful company, taking care of her three children, and now dealing with her father’s health, it’s been a busy year so far for Alba. And although the actress and businesswoman has a successful career, her children are not that impressed by it.