Irina Shayk takes a fashionable stroll through snowy NYC

Irina Shayk was spotting in New York City on Monday morning, taking a solo stroll through SoHo on a serene, snowy day.
Even though the frigid winter weather in the city seems frightful, the former Victoria‘s Secret model looked cozy as ever as she turned the city’s streets into her personal runway.
The 35-year-old was seen wearing a chic black and brown striped coat, with the rest of her outfit--including a brown turtleneck--being swallowed by the warm accessory. She also wore a simple black beanie, a pair of gloves, some sleek black boots, and a pair of sunglasses. Of course, the model was also wearing a black mask to stay safe while walking through the crowds in NYC.
While they weren’t seen together, Shayk and her ex are both staying in New York City. Later that same day, Bradley Cooper was spotted taking their daughter, Lea, for a walk through their neighborhood in the Big Apple.
Just like his former love interest, the actor was also wearing an all-black ensemble, keeping his hood up to combat the freezing temperatures and stay incognito. He carried their three year old daughter in his arms, with the toddler rocking a long magenta skirt, a bubblegum pink jacket, and some sparkly boots.
While their relationship didn’t work out, romantically, all signs point to the former couple having a healthy relationship when it comes to coparenting.
“They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”
The insider went on to say that the pair’s coparenting is “going well,” explaining, “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk announced their split in June 2019 after four years together. In April 2017, they welcomed their baby girl, Lea, into the world.