Celebrities praise Tom Brady after winning his seventh Super Bowl

Tom Brady is definitely going to the sports history books after winning his seventh Super Bowl and his fifth MVP title at Super Bowl LV. The 43-year old football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead his team to their second championship win, consolidating him as the GOAT (greatest of all times).

Following his victory, the California native received thousands of social media messages from fans and A-listers praising his game performance. “Congrats to the @Buccaneers and @TomBrady TB12 undisputed #goat 7 rings. Wow. Congrats @Chiefs and @PatrickMahomes on another amazing season. #SuperBowl,” wrote Nick Jonas on Twitter.

“Congrats to Brady & Gronk: the only pair of friends from Boston who left and found success. I can‘t think of a single other pair. #nodisrespecttobenaffleck,” Jimmy Kimmel joked, while his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez said on Instagram: “Congratulations to the GOAT @tombrady.”

Like many other fans around the world, Elizabeth Banks made a wager on who would win the big game, and her outcome is literally priceless. “Thanks @tombrady I won $10 (from my kids) and congrats #GOAT #SuperBowl,” wrote Banks. “Middle-aged people doing young people s*** is the best motivation to not just keel over, tbh #SuperBowl #12.”

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter , who predicted their win, also joined the list of celebrities congratulating Brady and the Buccaneers. “Congratulations @Buccaneers on your 2nd #SuperBowl victory. @BruceArians and @jasonrlicht you DID IT!!!” he wrote, adding the hashtags “#BucsVsChiefs also @#TampaBayBuccaneers #myteam also #todbowles and #byronleftwich YOU ARE FUTURE STARS. LOVE YOU.”