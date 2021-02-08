Bridget Moynahan celebrates ex Tom Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl win

Bridget Moynahan is celebrating her ex Tom Brady ’s latest achievement. Following the NFL star’s seventh Super Bowl win on Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, whom she shares her 13-year-old son John “Jack” Edward with. “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55,” Bridget wrote alongside a photo of Tom.
Fans praised Bridget in the comments section with one writing, “Bridgette you are the gold standard of managing your beautiful son and parenting in such a healthy way. My divorce could never have allowed that. Hurray for you and Tom. ❤️.”
The Blue Bloods star and Tom welcomed their son Jack in 2007. The quarterback began dating his now-wife Gisele Bündchen shortly after his and Bridget’s split in 2006. The actress, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, previously opened up to People magazine about co-parenting with her ex. “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she said. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”
Last month, Bridget congratulated Tom as he secured his tenth Super Bowl appearance. “Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers,” she captioned a photo of Tom and another of him and Jack sharing a sweet moment post-game. After the NFC Championship Game, the football star made his way over to the stands to hug his son.
Tom had another tender dad moment on Sunday, Feb. 7, following the Super Bowl. The champion greeted his children—Jack, Vivian and Benjamin—on the field before the family celebrated with a giant group hug. “They started out about this big, and now look at them,” the dad of three said of his kids during his MVP acceptance speech. “I’m just trying to stop the little clock right now, but it’ll be nice to celebrate with them too.”