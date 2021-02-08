Bridget Moynahan celebrates ex Tom Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl win

Bridget Moynahan is celebrating her ex Tom Brady ’s latest achievement. Following the NFL star’s seventh Super Bowl win on Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, whom she shares her 13-year-old son John “Jack” Edward with. “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55,” Bridget wrote alongside a photo of Tom.

Fans praised Bridget in the comments section with one writing, “Bridgette you are the gold standard of managing your beautiful son and parenting in such a healthy way. My divorce could never have allowed that. Hurray for you and Tom. ❤️.”

The Blue Bloods star and Tom welcomed their son Jack in 2007. The quarterback began dating his now-wife Gisele Bündchen shortly after his and Bridget’s split in 2006. The actress, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, previously opened up to People magazine about co-parenting with her ex. “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she said. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”