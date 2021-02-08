The best of Super Bowl LV: Sarah Thomas

What is the highlight of Super Bowl LV night other than Tom Brady ’s 7th win at age 43? Sarah Thomas, the 1st female referee at a Super Bowl. Thomas, who in 2015 was named the NFL’s first full-time female official, became the first female to referee a Super Bowl on Sunday and fans took notice.

©GettyImages

First Lady, Dr. Biden was one of thousands of people via socia media who congratulate Thomas. “ I’m cheering you on today, Sarah Thomas!,” she posted.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, Sr. said in a statement to CBS: “Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.” He continued, “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

