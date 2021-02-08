Rebel Wilson’s stylish Super Bowl slumber party

Rebel Wilson is partying at the Super Bowl! She is also doing is with style. The Australian actress, comedian, writer, and producer is stealing the show.

Sources close to Wilson recently confirmed the breakup with Page Six saying the relationship had “just run its course.” The “Bridesmaids” actress, 40, and Jacob Busch, 29, met through mutual friends in 2019 and started dating casually last year before the coronavirus pandemic took over everyone‘s life. Busch is the billionaire heir to the American brewing company Anheuser-Busch. They made their red carpet debut in September of last year at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala.

She is moving on! Next, having fun at the Super Bowl 2021. The actress shared on Instagram “Super Bowl Slumber Party! 🏈 @daveophilly @haydolomo @annachi.wilson @marissamontgomery.”



Wilson has been having a good time with her friends.