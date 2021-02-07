Super Bowl 2021: All the best celebrity commercials with Cardi B and more

Super Bowl Sunday is the one day of the year where viewers actually look forward to watching commercials. Advertisers have celebrities to credit for a lot of that excitement, with a good cameo going a long way for business. While this year is going to be a bit different, with many of the usual brands opting not to air ads during the global pandemic, it’s still shaping up to be star-studded.

Super Bowl LV boasts 30-second spots (which, fun fact: come with an approximately $5.5 million price tag) featuring celebrities like: Cardi B , Dolly Parton, Nick Jonas , Serena Williams , Amy Schumer and many more! Lucky for us, you can watch most of them before any players take to the field.

Here are the best celebrity Super Bowl 2021 commercials:

Amazon Alexa is given new life as Michael B. Jordan.

Cadillac nabbed award-winning actors Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder for their marketing ode to Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands.



Cheetos puts Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s chemistry back onscreen along with Shaggy in their hilarious ad.