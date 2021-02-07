Gigi Hadid’s relatable advice to new moms makes us LOL

Gigi Hadid may have only just begun her motherhood journey, but she’s already being asked her best advice. The 25-year-old model kept it really, stressing that she’s still learning. “I’m not a pro, I’m only in my - coming on - fourth month of new mom-hood,” the mom-of-one told Vogue. What she said next is wonderfully down-to-earth advice for everyone out there.

“I would just say that we should all try to focus on taking time for ourselves,” she said during the chat which aimed to focus on her beauty routine. “I know that sometimes I’m not washing my face these days… I don’t brush my hair for a few days. So, I just want to remind those of you watching that this isn’t how I look every day.”

“Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup or, you know, just putting on deodorant, is like, ‘we’re doing great,” she continued, honestly sounding like all of us in lockdown. On a more serious note, she told moms watching to “just remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing amazing, and just give yourself grace.” She then added: “If you brushed your hair this week I’m really proud of you.”

Gigi also expanded upon her current post-pregnancy skincare and beauty regime in the video - which you can watch in full above. You’ll recall Gigi and her love Zayn Malik announced in late September that they welcomed a baby girl. More recently we found out the bundle of joy is named Khai, which seems to have a Vietnamese origin and means “Warrior Strong.” The new parents keep a pretty strict privacy when it comes to her.