Ximena Duque gives birth to her third child, little Skye

Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins welcomed little Skye this Saturday, February 6. The actress shared the news on her Instagram. This is Ximena’s third child, and second daughter with Adkins, with whom she already has little Moon (3 years old). Skye‘s birth was scheduled for February 14, however, the baby came forward and curiously, Ximena already sensed it, as she explained in one of her stories on Instagram. “What is the maternal instinct… I had a feeling that it was going to come this weekend. What’s more, I said that the 7th was coming, but I was wrong for a day.”

With these words Ximena shared the great news! “Skye Adkins, 06/01/2021. After 20 hours our princess arrived ... The delivery ended in a caesarean section, I still can‘t believe how complicated it was, but I am sure of one thing and that is that it was all worth it. I LOVE YOU My princess @skyeadkins_3 #newborn #baby #skye #babygirl @jayadkins3 you are the best husband and daddy, thanks for being by my side❤️.”

©Ximena Duque

Skye‘s arrival comes just a few weeks after Ximena Duque’s family overcame Coronavirus. In mid-January, sources close to the actress revealed HOLA! USA that she, her husband, as well as her three-year-old daughter, had tested positive for COVID-19, while Ximena’s eldest son, Cristan Carabias tested negative. Adkins and Luna were slowly coming out of the disease, but the 35-year-old businesswoman was just beginning the symptoms. They were so intense that his doctor decided it would be best for her to go to a medical center in Miami to monitor his condition.