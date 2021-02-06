Shakira dyes hair wrong color and the result is epic

Shakira accidentally dyed her hair the wrong color. The “Girl Like Me” hitmaker was looking for a color like pink, but found herself in a predicament when she ran out of hair dye. “Surprise!” she wrote alongside an Instagram video showing her transformation on Friday, February 5. “The idea was that it would be more pink,” she said in Spanish during the clip, “but since I ran out of pink... I had to mix it with another product that I had that was a little stronger.” Obviously she still looks gorgeous! In fact, it looks like she got it professionally done.

Scroll to watch the video!

©@shakira Shakira shared her accidental chic ‘do on social media

“Voilà!” Shakira captioned a photo flaunting the colorful final product. Fans and celebrity friends immediately weighed in. “MTV Unplugged vibes,” one user wrote, comparing her new look to her ruby coloring from the late 90s live album and many agreed.

Colombian model Elianis Garrido shared the majority of opinions, saying she loved it and calling the look “divine.” Meanwhile, fans immediately created art based on the new ‘do. Shak appreciated the love, adding some of them to her Instagram story.