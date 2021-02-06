Salma Hayek flaunts new large tattoo and fans freak out

Did Salma Hayek get inked up? The 54-year-old star got fans talking when she shared a photo of her flaunting a large flower tattoo on Friday, February 5. In the snap, she smiles her pearly whites wide as the camera focuses on her freshly inked chest. A large sunflower stems up on one side, while vines wrap around on the other side of her neck. It’s an eye-catching picture, that quickly had followers clicking and weighing in.

“In the middle of a #makeup #hair and #tattoo test for ‘Bliss,’” Salma clarified in the caption of her post. “Coming out tomorrow on @amazonprimevideo world wide.”

“Is that real?” a fan nervously asked with a scared-face emoji in the comments section. “No It was for a movie 🎥 Bliss,” Salma kindly replied. In fact, she took the time to respond to several people questioning if the body art was permanent.

Later in the day, Salma gave a more in depth introduction to her role in the film, writing: “Meet Isabel. The character I play in #bliss. Out today on @amazon.” The caption was accompanied by a photo of her in costume, donning an eclectic look and long flowing braids.