Birthday GOALS! Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 36th birthday with Georgina Rodriguez and family

Birthday GOOOOOOALS! Cristiano Ronaldo turned 36 years old on Friday, February 5th, and was surrounded by those most important to him- his family. The star soccer player shared an adorable photo posing with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children. The happy family posed in front of his cake that was appropriately decorated like the Portuguese flag and a big red balloon. ﻿Rodriguez dedicated her own post to Ronaldo with a heartfelt caption. Last year when the Portuguese station Canal 11 asked what he thought he would be doing at 35 he revealed, “I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira.”



Check out what the soccer star had to say this year on his big day:

The greatest goalscorer in soccer history reminisced about his last 36 years in a lengthy, caption writing, “36 years old, unbelievable! It feels like it all started yesterday, but this journey is already full of adventures and stories to remember by. My first ball, my first team, my first goal... Time flies!”

The athlete continued, thanking his fans for all the love and support they’ve given him as he traveled around the world from team to team. “From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turim, but above all, from the bottom of my heart to the world... I’ve given everything I could, I never held back and I’ve always tried to deliver the best possible version of me. In return, you gave me your love and admiration, your presence, and your unconditional support. And for that, I’ll never be able to thank you enough. I couldn’t have done without you.”

Ronaldo then brought up his age and acknowledged he can’t promise 20 more years on the field but he can promise to be his full authentic self. “As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!” “Thank you once again for all your support and for your kind messages and initiatives during this day. It means a lot to me and you all have a special place in my heart,” he concluded.

Rodriguez shared a series of photos from a recent trip they took to the snow with a touching caption in Spanish. Her sweet words translated to, “And to reach old age with the same enthusiasm as today. Happy day, happy life my love ❤️ May God continue to bring so much love, health, and blessings to our lives ✨🙏”