Get to Know Tessa Thompson, the Afro-Latina changing Hollywood for the better

In honor of Black History Month HOLA! USA will be spotlighting some amazing Afro-Latina’s. First is Tessa Thompson who was born in the city of stars, on October 3, 1983, and was raised between Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

The actress was born to an Afro-Panamanian father and a mother of Mexican descent who Tessa said helped her take pride in being a Black woman. Her multiracial identity has helped fuel her roles in blockbuster hits like Dear White People (2104), and her portrayal as civil rights activist “Diane Nash” in Ava DuVernay’s historical drama Selma (2014). In addition, she is one of the stars of Westworld, the popular HBO science fiction Western.

©John P. Johnson/HBO

Along with being a talented actress, she is a singer and songwriter. Something she got from her father Marc Anthony Thompson, who is the founder of the musical collective Chocolate Genius, Inc. The stunning actress is relatively private with her personal life but she is an intellectual free thinker, and an outspoken activist, that is already leaving a long-lasting impact on Hollywood. Here are some things you should know about Tessa.

©@TessaMaeThompson

She is an activist



Tessa appeared as “Bianca Taylor” in Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) and gained mainstream recognition around the world once she was apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role “Valkyrie” in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). While many could find it easy to sit complicity with their newfound fame and platform, Tessa went to work. In 2019 she played a major instrument in the formation of the “Time’s Up” movement against sexual harassment. At the time, the Thor actress challenged actors and producers to work with more female directors in the next 18 months, “Because only 4 percent of the top 100 studio films over the last decade have been directed by women.” “Times Up is initiating a challenge, the 4 percent challenge, and I intend to take it,” she said. “I commit to working with a female director in the next 18 months.” Jordan Peele, Reese Witherspoon, and Rosie Perez followed suit shortly after. The movement has since raised millions in legal defense funds.

Her mother of Mexican decent helped her find pride as a Black woman

At the 11th annual ESSENCE, Black Women in Hollywood Awards Tessa acknowledged her mother. Her mother grew up at a time where it was not only encouraged, but safer to assimilate. “I want to acknowledge someone who is not Black and is not in the room because she couldn’t be, but it’s my mother,” the actress began. “Her father, my grandfather, was of Mexican descent. He was a performer in a time where there were very few of them. He was the only, very often, and I think because of this, he had a real pressure to assimilate because he didn’t want my mother to speak Spanish.” She continued, “My mom is a woman of color even though she might not be readily identified as such and I feel like because of that, she always gave me space to explore my identity; get in touch with who I am. She understood the void of not having enough guidance, in that. Even though she is not a Black woman, throughout my life, she filled me with such pride of being one.”