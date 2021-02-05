Lizzo sings while running on a treadmill: ‘I’m doing this for all the big girls’

Lizzo is letting everyone know that ‘big girls’ can do anything they want--and she’s putting her money where her mouth is.
The star posted a video to Instagram on Thursday in which she belted out her song, “Cuz I Love You,” while jogging on the treadmill. She got the idea from Miley Cryus, who recently posted a video doing the same. The Tennessee native sang “Rebel Girl” by the band Bikini Kill while on the treadmill, saying the stamina-tester was prep for her Super Bowl appearance this weekend.
“So I saw Miley running and singing her song, for stamina, so I’m going to run and sing my song for stamina,” Lizzo said in her video. “I’m doing this for all the big girls out there. They said we couldn‘t do it!”
The video features Lizzo getting started on the treadmill before going right into her song, “Cuz I Love You.” Part way through the song, she asked herself, “Why‘d I pick this song? This is so hard!”
The track, which is off of her 2019 album of the same name, features both soaring vocals and rap lyrics. In the middle of the video, she ends up dropping the rap and sticking to the singing portions, but she makes it through, regardless.
“I’m tireeeeeed... Cuz I Love Yooooouuu,” Lizzo wrote in her caption on Instagram. “I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And F***ING HARD.❤️”
While going the extra mile to combine singing and running is new for the songstress, Lizzo is no stranger to hitting the gym. Back in June, she posted a TikTok sharing her typical workout routine, which includes some cycling, jumping rope, and squats. That video also featured audio of the singer calling out “fat shamers” who are surprised that she exercises, regardless of her body type.
What do Selena Gomez and Lizzo have in common?
Lizzo responds to the backlash over her 10-day juice cleanse
Lizzo sends a powerful message with her wardrobe choice at the Billboard Music Awards
“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said in the clip. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”
She continued, “Health is also what happens on the inside — and a lot of y‘all need to do a f***ing cleanse for your insides.”