Michael Douglas pays tribute to dad Kirk Douglas on one-year anniversary of his death

The Hollywood star passed away in 2020

 Michael Douglas  honored his father Kirk Douglas on the first anniversary of his passing. The Kominsky Method star, 76, took to his Instagram on Friday, Feb. 5, to pen a moving tribute for the late Hollywood star. “Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us,” Michael captioned a photo of himself with his dad. “At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart! #KirkDouglas.”

 Catherine Zeta-Jones  commented on her husband’s post writing: “Love you Pappy🙏🏻😘.” Michael’s oldest son Cameron, who recently welcomed his second child, also paid tribute to Kirk on the one-year anniversary of his death. “A year you’ve been gone...Your influence and your Love continue to permeate my Life. I do deeply miss your presence though Pappy,” Cameron penned alongside a solo portrait of his paternal grandfather.

Kirk, who was born in 1916, died last February. Following his father’s death, Michael released a statement that read: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

 

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the Oscar winner continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”

