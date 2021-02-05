Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran break up after 3 years together

Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz and Claws actress Karrueche Tran have reportedly called it quits after more than 3 years together.
Rumors that the couple broke up had been swirling over the past couple weeks, with both stars distancing themselves from the other on social media. On Thursday night, TMZ caught Karrueche out in Los Angeles for a girls night out, with one of their photogs asking the actress about her relationship status.
When the paparazzi asked Tran if she wanted to comment on the break-up rumors, Karrueche simply replied, “I don’t know.” This came the night before the news of their split was confirmed by E! News.
“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” an insider told the publication. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”
The source continued, “They will always wish the best for each other.”
Cruz and Karrueche first went public with their relationship in December 2017, when they stepped out in LA hand-in-hand, letting everyone know they were together. Since their debut, they became “couple goals” for a lot of fans, always killing their looks on the red carpet and attending events like New York Fashion Week, the BET Awards, and the MTV Music Video Awards.
While things between the couple always seemed solid, the dynamic in their relationship did change recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair already lived a bi-coastal life, but that turned into a long-distance relationship, indefinitely, when lockdown started. For the past year, the NFL star has been staying at home in New Jersey with his 9-year-old daughter, Kennedy, while the Claws actress remained on the West coast.
“We‘re literally on the phone all the time,” Victor said about their new dynamic during an Instagram Live back in May. “It’s given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out.”
Lilliana Vazquez, Erin Lim, and Victor Cruz set to farewell Hispanic Heritage Month during E!’s Daily Pop
Scott Disick ‘isn’t jealous’ of Travis Barker ‘dating’ his ex Kourtney Kardashian
Is Ana de Armas lovesick? The actress shares video listening to a break-up song
Cruz even tried to use this time as an opportunity to grow in their relationship, getting to know more about each other than they ever had to opportunity to.
“Every day I‘m like, ‘Well, tell me something you’ve probably never told me before,’” he said at the time. “Now, we’re forced every day to have these conversations and some are deeper than others…I’m happy about this time in that regard.”
Unfortunately, it seems like the distance ended up taking a toll on their relationship. As of now, neither party has personally commented on the split.