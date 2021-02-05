Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran break up after 3 years together

Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz and Claws actress Karrueche Tran have reportedly called it quits after more than 3 years together.

Rumors that the couple broke up had been swirling over the past couple weeks, with both stars distancing themselves from the other on social media. On Thursday night, TMZ caught Karrueche out in Los Angeles for a girls night out, with one of their photogs asking the actress about her relationship status.

When the paparazzi asked Tran if she wanted to comment on the break-up rumors, Karrueche simply replied, “I don’t know.” This came the night before the news of their split was confirmed by E! News.



“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” an insider told the publication. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

The source continued, “They will always wish the best for each other.”

Cruz and Karrueche first went public with their relationship in December 2017, when they stepped out in LA hand-in-hand, letting everyone know they were together. Since their debut, they became “couple goals” for a lot of fans, always killing their looks on the red carpet and attending events like New York Fashion Week, the BET Awards, and the MTV Music Video Awards.