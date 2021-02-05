Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck In Los Angeles - December 9, 2020

Is Ana de Armas lovesick? The actress shares video listening to a break-up song

The 32-year-old actress might be using Amy Winehouse’s music as a broken heart cure.

Is  Ana de Armas  lovesick? The actress shared a video on Instagram listening to Amy Winehouse’s break-up song “You Sent Me Flying,” following her split from  Ben Affleck  in January. As reported by the Daily Mail, Armas published an Instastory while in the car with her two dogs, the song playing in the background.

Their unexpected split

All about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s unexpected split

Ana de Armas is sporting a short bob following her split from Ben Affleck

 

The 32-year-old Cuban actress shared the clips with these relatable lines: “With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee/ Now I can‘t work like this, no, no, with you next to me.” The other lines of the chorus went, ’And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah/You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb,’ lamenting the end of a one-sided relationship.

Is Ana de Armas lovesick? The actress shares video listening to a break-up song©Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits after dating for almost a year. The pair met in 2020 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans and started a romantic relationship, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s new favorite couples.

As HOLA! USA reported it is believed that the reason for the breakup had was a “mutual decision.” Affleck spends his time in Los Angeles and refuses to stay away from his three children for long periods. “I just can’t do it. It’s not worth it to be away from my kids,” he told Sacha Baron Cohen in an interview for Variety. “If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, ‘Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies.’”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 01, 2020©GettyImages
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are seen on July 01, 2020 in Los Angeles.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off,” a source told People. “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” Another source said that Affleck and Armas are also just at “different points in their lives.”

Ben Affleck's children riding on bicycles©GrosbyGroup
Batman star Ben Affleck driving an electric Harley Davidson LiveWire with his girlfriend cuban actress Ana de Armas behind him and following his kids, Samuel and Seraphina, on bicycles in Brentwood.

Affleck shares 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, 8-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

