Ryan Seacrest retires from ‘E!’s Live From the Red Carpet’

Let new adventures begin! Ryan Seacrest , one of the most recognizable faces at E! Entertainment Television, is saying goodbye after spending over a decade hosting “E!’s Live From the Red Carpet,” the pre-show to the major award shows, such as Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Award, Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Grammy Awards.

In 2006, Seacrest joined Italian-American entertainment reporter and television personality Giuliana Rancic as a co-host of the show, providing live coverage of the celebrity arrivals, interviews, and fashion highlights. “After 14 years of hosting ‘E!’s Live from the Red Carpet,’ I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

According to the NBCUniversal Television network, the 46-year-old mogul was a vital piece of the show. “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years, especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series,” the channel said in a statement to The Post. “He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front-row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions, and he will always be part of the E! Family.”

Friends and fans of Ryan Seacrest thanked him for many years of entertainment and advised him to take time to relax and enjoy the show from home. “‘Never get so busy making a living that YOU forget to make a life’ 🥰 Sit back with some popcorn 🍿 & pom poms and enjoy watching!!” one person wrote. “Good for you enjoy life. Don’t let it pass you by with working all the time,” another one said.