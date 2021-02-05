Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed why she and Nick Jonas got engaged so quickly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took Hollywood by storm with their whirlwind romance. If you recall, the couple wasn’t dating long before they got engaged, something we do see often in Hollywood. However, it seems that the Jonas couple is in it for the long haul, and their instant spark is what connected them.

In a recent interview with ELLE UK for the magazine’s March 2021 issue, Chopra Jonas opened up about her initial thoughts when the Jonas Brothers member popped the question after only dating each other for a few weeks.

For some context on their timeline, Jonas proposed in July 2018 and the couple only started dating two months earlier in May. Then the two got married later that year in December 2018.

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point... It was two months!” Chopra told in the interview. ”I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control, and I just went with it. We were just sporadically meeting for about two years [before we started officially dating].”