Olivia Wilde fired a well-known actor from her movie due to his “off-putting” behavior

Oftentimes we see actors go on to become directors of successful films. Actress Olivia Wilde is currently directing her second feature ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ the same film where she met her current boo, Harry Styles . Although Styles wasn’t originally part of the cast.
It turns out that Wilde has a detailed “no a**holes policy” on the set of her film and that is how the former One Direction member joined the movie’s cast. Originally ‘Holes’ actor Shia LaBeouf was part of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ but since he didn’t abide by the policy, Wilde simply replaced him.
In a conversation with ‘Promising Young Woman’ director and ‘The Crown’ star Emerald Fennell for Variety‘s “Directors on Directors” series, Wilde said, “Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite.”
“They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that,” Wilde continued.
The 36-year-old actress said, “The no a--holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level. I also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in this very strange way that serves no one… I think actors would actually like to know more about what‘s happening there when you’re pulling my focus? What is that lens change? But the idea of, don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t look at them. I think it makes everyone quite anxious.”
Olivia Wilde defends Harry Styles amid controversial Vogue cover
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark dating rumors after being spotted holding hands
Jason Sudeikis reportedly ‘heartbroken’ by Olive Wilde and Harry Styles romance
In December 2020, a source revealed to Variety that LaBeouf was let go from the movie due to Wilde‘s policy and said the director found him to be “not an easy guy to work with” and ”off-putting.” The source also said, LaBeouf ”displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.”