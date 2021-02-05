Olivia Wilde fired a well-known actor from her movie due to his “off-putting” behavior

Oftentimes we see actors go on to become directors of successful films. Actress Olivia Wilde is currently directing her second feature ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ the same film where she met her current boo, Harry Styles . Although Styles wasn’t originally part of the cast.

©GettyImages Olivia Wilde has a strict policy on her movie sets.

It turns out that Wilde has a detailed “no a**holes policy” on the set of her film and that is how the former One Direction member joined the movie’s cast. Originally ‘Holes’ actor Shia LaBeouf was part of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ but since he didn’t abide by the policy, Wilde simply replaced him.

©GettyImages Shia LaBeouf got himself fired from Wilde’s movie set for his behavior.

In a conversation with ‘Promising Young Woman’ director and ‘The Crown’ star Emerald Fennell for Variety‘s “Directors on Directors” series, Wilde said, “Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite.”