Gisele Bündchen offers advice ahead of husband Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl

With just days before Super Bowl Sunday, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely training hard and getting those final plays ready. It might get stressful but if it gets too overwhelming the NFL player can take his wife Gisele Bündchen’s advice and step outside into nature. On Friday the Brazilian model shared a series of photos out in the middle of a serene-looking field. As the sun set, she opened her arms wide and welcomed its soothing rays. “Did you know that being in contact with nature can be good for your physical and mental health?” She asked at the start of a lengthy caption.

©@Gisele Gisele Bündchen

The actress continued, “I feel so nurtured when I am in nature, it is my healing place. I am so happy that now they have a lot of studies about forest bathing/therapy, proving how being in nature has incredible benefits in our lives, like reduce stress, improve attention, boost immunity, reduce anxiety and mood-lifting.”

©@Gisele Gisele Bündchen

Bündchen shared this advice for those that want to experience the same thing, “If you want to experience these benefits in your life, try and connect with nature as much as you can. Take a moment from your busy day to enjoy the little things nature is offering, go for a walk and enjoy your neighborhood park, the trees on your street, your home garden, the sunset or sunrise or put your barefoot on the earth for a few minutes to feel her energy.” The activist concluded her post with, “Time in nature can have a significant impact on your health and wellbeing and guess what… it is for free! Enjoy!” She also shared a meme in the series of photos that said. “A recent study in the UK of nearly 20,000 people showed that spending at least 2 hours a week in nature improved self-reported health and well being.”