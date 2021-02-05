Salma Hayek’s pet owl Kering loves expensive wine and sleeps with her at night sometimes

It’s no secret that Salma Hayek loves animals. She’s had nearly 50 animals before but right now her coolest pet is straight out of a Harry Potter book. Hayek is currently in London where she has 3 dogs and a rescue owl named “Kering” she adopted in 2019. Hayek starred on Wednesday’s edition of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and revealed not only does Kering “sleep” with her at night some times, she also appreciates expensive wine.



Hayek has been promoting her new sci-fi film “Bliss” starring Owen Wilson and told Colbert, “I love animals. I have a lot of them. In London, I have three, two dogs and one owl. The owl is there with the dogs.” Colbert laughed and asked, “Are you a student at Hogwarts?”

As to why Hayek has an owl? She responded, “I don’t know, I became obsessed with the owls and dreaming about it. And I didn’t understand, they were everywhere. And I said ‘can you even… can people have owls?’ And it turns out that you can, in London it’s legal.” Hayek continued, “And I said, ‘Are there any owls that need some rescue? Can you rescue an owl?’ And I started doing some research. And, yeah, sure enough.”

Their relationship runs deep too. One time Kering ate a mouse off of her head. “It’s disgusting,” Hayek said. “It’s the only time she’s ever done that. I mean, she’s amazing, because it’s a female. But, you know, sometimes they bring you gifts that you don’t necessarily know what to do with.” After snapping a photo Hayek kicked Kering off her head though, “because that’s where I draw the line.”

The mom of 1 (human) also confessed that Kering sleeps in her room with her “sometimes.” Colbert stumbled on his next words before asking with a giggle, “wait how do you sleep… owls are awake at night.” Hayek explained, “Exactly… I don’t sleep much but sometimes when I sleep she just flies around and I just feel the wind as she passes. Sometimes she lands on my leg or my head. At the beginning it was scary but now I‘m used to it and she just kind of stays with me sometimes… for a little bit and then flies again.” “So she’s free in the room,” she finished.