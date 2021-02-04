Venus Williams shares adorable throwback photo with her dad

Professional tennis player Venus Williams took social media to pay respect to her father, tennis coach Richard Dove Williams Jr. The 40-year-old Michigan native shared on Instagram a throwback photo of her and Mr. Williams while she was a kid. “My dad wasn’t afraid to take a risk and do something never done before in the sport of tennis,” she captions the image. “Always take the risk and the leap, it pays off. Thank you dad so grateful!”

Williams added Black History Month as a hashtag as a way to recognize and honor his contributions as an African-American to the sport.

Mr. Williams started coaching sister Venus and Serena when they were four and a half. Years later, the hard work paid off, and in 1999, Serena won the US Open. The following year, Venus won the 2000 Wimbledon title, and the rest is history.

Fans also joined Venus in highlighting the impact of dad in her success. “So much respect for your Dad and what he instilled in you and your sister,” a person wrote. “You and your sister are the reason I started tennis...your dad helped push more than you guys! Touched lives he’ll never met [sic] but will always remember him,” another one revealed.