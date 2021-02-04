Serena Williams’ Florida mansion includes secret ‘karaoke room’ and a 620-square-foot closet

Serena Williams opened up her waterfront home in Florida for the March cover of Architectural Digest.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion purchased the 14,500-square-foot property five years ago, enlisting the help of her sister, Venus Williams, to help turn the estate into her dream home.

“I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful,” Serena told Architectural Digest in their March cover story. She went on to explain that she had previously lived with her sister in a Palm Beach Gardens home they had co-owned since 1998.

“You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors,” she continued, explaining that’s why she let Venus--who has her own interior design firm, V Starr--have a good amount of input, while still maintaining creative control. “But I was able to learn through just watching Venus.”

When Serena first purchased the home, she had just started dating her now-husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. The pair later welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017. They got married in November of that year.

But, at the time, it was too early to involve her then-boyfriend in any design decisions.

“We had just met, and I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Hey, let’s do this together,’” Serena said of the beginning of the design process. “That would have been really weird for him.”

Even so, she always had her future family goals in mind when making decisions about the home.

Ohanian actually did have a hand in helping design Olympia’s bedroom, which both of them admit is probably the most extravagant room in the house. The 3-year-old’s fortress includes a custom-made castle bed complete with a slide and a handblown glass chandelier from artist Josh Fradis.