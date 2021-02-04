Scott Disick ‘isn’t jealous’ of Travis Barker ‘dating’ his ex Kourtney Kardashian

In January, rumors of a possible romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started circulating after the pair shared social media photos at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. Later a source close to the tv personality and the musician said their relationship is real. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the insider told Us Weekly. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Allegedly Scott Disick is taking the news of his ex new relationship with calm. “Scott is aware of them being together and is okay with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

Both Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars share three children, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick. “[They have] an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” the insider added. “[The] history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

©GettyImages GALLERY Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian take their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign to lunch.

The publication also revealed that the Disick kids and Barker’s teenagers, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, “are very close,” therefore, Kourtney and Travis found themselves “spending a lot of time together.”

When it comes to co-parenting, the 37-year-old media personality and socialite and Kardashian are doing everything possible to raise their kids in a healthy and loving environment. “I’d rather people look at us like we’re crazy and we get to spend time together and raise our family together than doing it the other direction,” Scott said in a video for Poosh, a lifestyle blog founded by Kourtney Kardashian.