Kelly Ripa felt like she was cheating on her husband by video chatting with Jimmy Fallon

The 50-year-old joked during a recent virtual interview with the late-night talk show host.

 Kelly Ripa  and  Mark Consuelos  are one of our favorite couples. I mean it’s hard to deny that the two lovebirds of 25 years are the definition of couple goals. Ripa and Consuelos have been candid about their time apart during the pandemic as her actor husband has been busy filming the CW show, ‘Riverdale’ which has kept him on location and away from his family for months at a time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

During a virtual appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Wednesday night, the morning talk show host revealed her thoughts on video chatting.

“I love being with you even if it‘s from a strange setup in my bedroom,” Ripa told Fallon during her interview. ”I feel like this is as close to infidelity as I will ever be.”

Ripa explained how she was hopeful Zoom calls would be a thing of the past in 2021. “I think I thought 2021 would be like the sequence in The Wizard of Oz where they‘re in black and white and then the house lands and she opens the door and everything’s in color. I think I thought 2021 would happen and then, like, it’s over, we can all come outside, guys, and go play in the park,“ the 50-year-old said. ”[But] it’s pretty much the same.”

Ripa has had her fair share of video chats during the past year. Whether it was for her big 50th birthday or her celebration of being with the Disney company for 20 years, her husband and three kids, 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola, and 17-year-old Joaquin all took turns video chatting into Ripa’s show, ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ since they couldn’t be there with Ripa in person for these milestone events.

