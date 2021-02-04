Kim Kardashian showcases her curves posing as a classic pinup model for SKIMS shoot

Kim Kardashian is channeling old Hollywood glam for her most recent SKIMS campaign.

Her shapewear and lifestyle brand is always launching something new and exciting, whether it’s bodysuits, pajamas, or boyfriend tees. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just announced the latest innovation from SKIMS, which is all about silk!

“COMING FEB 5: @SKIMS SILK,” Kim wrote on her Instagram page. “Introducing a rich collection of romantic loungewear in golden tones and sensual styles, made from silky fabric with added stretch. Drops Friday, February 5 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 4 colors and sizes XXS - 4X.”

The latest launch from SKIMS includes everything from sexy ruffled teddies and night dresses to ankle-length slips and even a classic pajama set. Whether you’re spending your Valentine’s Day alone or with a loved one, there is a silky SKIMS look perfect for your plans--or lack of plans--at home.

As always, the line is size inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4X, though the prices aren’t as friendly. The most inexpensive item in the collection is the Silk Teddy at $108, with prices going up to $258 for the Silk Sleep Robe. Even with such a hefty price tag, as with almost every SKIMS launch, the silk collection will most likely sell out shortly after it goes live this Friday, February 5.

For this campaign, Kim K looks absolutely stunning with her hair in soft waves as she channels old Hollywood glam. In the photos, the reality star proves you don’t have to be super revealing to be sexy, showing off her curves as the soft silk romantically drapes over entire body.

Fans were super excited to see the announcement for this launch, not only because they want to buy the products, but because of how flawless Kardashian looks in the pictures.

“Reminding me of early Kim!” one fan wrote underneath a campaign photos. “Kim please bring back some more of these looks. 😍” wrote another.