Hailey Bieber is ready to start her new beauty business!

She is now using her middle name “Rhode” for a whole new brand of products, ranging from makeup to personal cleaning products.

Hailey Bieber seems to be ready to dive into the beauty business! Now that she reportedly filed the legal documents to trademark her name for a beauty and wellness line.

The 24-year-old model turned entrepreneur has been thinking about this new venture for a while, previously intending to secure the rights under different names.

Including “Bieber Beauty,” “Dew Beauty,” “Dewy Beauty, “Rhode Beauty” and “HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber.”

Hailey has definitely started her creative process before, so it’s not surprising that she is now confident to market some amazing beauty products.

Hailey Bieber on Instagram©Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The celebrity and wife to Justin Bieber, is constantly sharing her ideas and adventures with her almost 33 million followers.

Including the struggles with her skin condition, being open about her perioral dermatitis and allergies, caused by “masks” and “sometimes certain SPF” that are too harsh.

Hailey Bieber©Hailey Bieber/Instagram

She is now using her middle name “Rhode” for a whole new brand of products, ranging from personal cleaning products, fragrances, bath and shower products, to makeup, cosmetics and wellness merch.

It also seems like Justin might have been involved in the creative process, as he also uses his middle name for his personal clothing line House of Drew.

Hailey is all about body positivity, so we are absolutely sure her beauty products are gonna be a success!

