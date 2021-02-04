Reese Witherspoon’s popular book club now has a free, interactive app

Reese Witherspoon is known for many things and one of them is her well-known book club. It seems that the “This Means War” actress is taking her book club to the next level as news came out today that the actress’s media company, Hello Sunshine, is launching an app solely for the book club.

According to Pure Wow, the free app will allow members of the Reese’s Book Club (RBC) to connect and interact with one another. In addition, members will have insight into the latest RBC news, giveaways, and when new merchandise comes out. This platform will also give users a chance to be a part of virtual discussions to connect with authors.

“Since we launched Reese’s Book Club, we’ve shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

“Through Reese’s Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other.”