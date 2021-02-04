Reese Witherspoon’s popular book club now has a free, interactive app

Reese Witherspoon is known for many things and one of them is her well-known book club. It seems that the “This Means War” actress is taking her book club to the next level as news came out today that the actress’s media company, Hello Sunshine, is launching an app solely for the book club.
According to Pure Wow, the free app will allow members of the Reese’s Book Club (RBC) to connect and interact with one another. In addition, members will have insight into the latest RBC news, giveaways, and when new merchandise comes out. This platform will also give users a chance to be a part of virtual discussions to connect with authors.
“Since we launched Reese’s Book Club, we’ve shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories,” Witherspoon said in a statement.
“Through Reese’s Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other.”
“We are also thrilled to harness the collective power of this incredible community to keep spreading the joy of reading by paying it forward and committing 100% of all profits generated through activities facilitated in-app to The Readership, our platform to amplify diverse voices and promote literacy,” added Witherspoon.
Reese’s Book Club first launched in 2017 in partnership with Hello Sunshine, according to Vox. This book club has since become a phenomenon and has proven that it has the power to land books on a bestseller list. Over 38 book chosen for the book club has become New York Times bestsellers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hello Sunshine has also adapted several of the book club picks to film and television including the Hulu limited series ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.