Adamari López and Toni Costa clear all rumors, putting their unwavering love on display

Adamari López and Toni Costa are closing in on year 10 of their relationship, making them one of the most stable couples in the industry. During this time, they have shared some of their happiest moments, in the company of their 5-year-old daughter Alaïa, and have struggled with different situations, typical of any family.

As public figures, they are not exempt from criticism. Recently, some rumors spread about possible relationship troubles between the Puerto Rican host and the Spanish dancer; comments totally false from reality.

The truth is that the chemistry between them was naturally reflected during every moment of the exclusive photo shoot carried out by HOLA! USA, in which the kisses and the energy of little Alaïa made the camera lens fall in love. Excited to complete her first cover with our publication, the presenter of Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo) talks with us about everything of interest to both her audience and ours: love, family, her daughter and her sincere idea about marriage.

Adamari and Toni got engaged in 2014 when they went on vacation to the Dominican Republic. As a rehearsal, we had them symbolically pose, for the first time, in front of an altar with the illusion that one day, not too far away, they could have the long-awaited, I do!

In anticipation of their future, they are focused on continuing to cultivate the respect, affection and understanding that are in harmony with the upbringing of their princess. The partnership between the presenter and the choreographer is unique and proof of this is their love. In the meantime, HOLA! USA learns more about the beautiful romance between this pair that was born in 2011 with a tango that they will continue to dance for eternity.



Photographer: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Mariela Bagnato | Stylist: Reading Panteleón

Loading the player...