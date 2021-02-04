Angelina Jolie is selling her most prized art possession amid divorce

Angelina Jolie is turning heads now that she is selling one of her most prized art possessions.

The Hollywood star is the owner of a one of a kind painting, created by former British Minister Winston Churchill in 1943 during World War II.

The historic piece was painted in Marrakech, Morocco by Churchill when he was attending the Casablanca Conference with the United States president Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The painting named Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque was given as a gift to the president and was later acquired by Angelina in 2011.

Now that the art possession is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection, it seems like Brad Pitt and Jolie have come to an agreement amid their difficult divorce.

The legal agreement of the divorce reportedly included their “extensive art collection,” and the action house in charge of the painting have confirmed the official auction.

Churchill’s piece is known to be his “most important work,” and this particular oil on canvas is expected to be sold between $2 million to $3.4 million.