Details: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Purchase $30 Million Lot from Julio Iglesias

These pictures may just look like a plot of land on a secret Island, but it is the future location of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner’s mansion. The couple purchased the multimillion-dollar plot of land in Miami’s Indian Creek Island from none other than the legendary Julio Iglesias. But don’t worry, Iglesias still has “multiple parcels of land” on the island, according to Forbes. Iglesias had listed the lot for $31.8 million and it’s reported that Trump and Kushner got it for $30 million. As noted by Forbes, the 77-year-old Iglesias famously called Ivanka’s dad Donald Trump a “clown” in 2015 over his anti-immigrant rhetoric.



Politics aside, the couple is planning to build their dream home on the lot. Which makes sense, the empty plot of land looks great for camping but the couple needs a solid place for their family. Page Six reported in December that the couple had been looking at private schools around the Island for their children once their time ended in January.

©GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner bought a 1.4 acre lot of land on Indian Creek Island in Miami.

Per the Miami Herald, Iglesias bought the lot for $22 million in 2014. The 80,000-square-foot lot at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd. According to the outlet, it was the fourth of a total of four empty waterfront spaces Iglesias listed in 2017 for a total of $150 million. The lots totaled approximately eight acres. When he put it back on the market in 2020 it was listed at an approximately 17% discount from when the entire lot went on the market. “Mr. Iglesias listed lots four, five, six, and seven in 2017,” His listing agent Jill Eber wrote by email. “The reality is that there are very few buyers for a sale that large. The properties came off the market in 2018 and at this time Mr. Iglesias only wants to list for sale 4 Indian Creek Island Road.” It should be no surprise the Ivanka and Jared are “one of the very few buyers” with that kind of money.

The 1.8-acre lot of land is in Miami‘s Indian Creek Village. The tiny private island has just 34 homes built around the perimeter of the island, meaning they all have waterfront homes. They also surround an 18-hole golf course and a country club in the middle of the island. The village has been nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker” for the famous and ultra-wealthy people that reside there. If being on a private island seems safe enough, there is even a private 13-person police force that patrols the perimeter from the water and by land. The island is only accessible by car via a single bridge and the homes are among Miami’s most expensive. “Indian Creek is an exclusive 300-acre [121-hectare] island located on the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay and recognized as one of the wealthiest, private, most secure communities in Miami Beach, and the world,” Michael Light, the founder of Miami Luxury Homes and senior director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, wrote on his website. “The high level of privacy and security is the highest priority to the residents of Indian Creek and maintained by having its own private police force, as well as its own 24/7 armed marine patrol monitoring the waters surrounding the island.”

While Donald was in office Jared and Ivanka spent the past four years living with their three kids in the prestigious Kalorama neighborhood of DC. According to The Real Deal, they were renting a $15,000-a-month house owned by a subsidiary of the family of Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic.