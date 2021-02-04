Is Miley Cyrus singing at Gwen Stefani’s wedding?

Miley Cyrus is not just attending Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding, the acclaimed artist is also offering to perform for the celebrity couple on their special day.

The singer, who is enjoying the success of her new album Plastic Hearts , had fans surprised with the adorable exchange the two icons had on social media.

Gwen took a moment to tweet her appreciation for Miley’s performance on the Tiny Desk concert for America’s National Public Radio, commenting on her undeniable talent.

The 28-year-old rocker joked and responded, “when my heroes tweet me I get horny.”

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

Gwen replied and commented “omg your crazy!!” adding that she blushed with the funny remark.

Miley also made sure to tell the 51-year-old artist that she would love to perform for them.

She is also not the only one on the list of singers who want to take the stage at the highly-anticipated event, with Adam Levine stating before that he would love to be there for the couple.