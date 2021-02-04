Kourtney Kardashian is showing love for Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is showing support for Travis Barker! The reality star and mother of three took to Instagram to show some love for the rocker.
The 41-year-old celebrity seems to be going public with the rumors indicating that the two stars are in fact in a romantic relationship, following a comment made my Kourtney, praising the music skills of the former Blink-182 drummer.
The Grammy nominated artist posted a clip from more than two decades ago, playing with the members of his 1995 “first punk band” called Feeble.
The famous Kardashian is known for having a very close friendship with Travis and his family, however rumors of a romantic relationship started after the two of them revealed they were together in Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs.
Now that things got serious between the pair, Kourtney is publicly showing appreciation for the 45-year-old rock icon, as he played a version of the hit song I think we’re alone now, simply commenting “wow.”
Fans of Travis responded to the comment, and while some didn’t seem happy with their relationship, others got very curious and asked the couple to acknowledge their love.