Kaley Cuoco’s reaction to her first Golden Globes nomination will make you emotional

Kaley Cuoco’s reaction to receiving her first ever Golden Globes nomination is absolutely priceless.

The actress posted a pair of videos to her Instagram page, which were shot by her husband, Karl Cook. As Cuoco gets recognized in the Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy category for her work in The Flight Attendant, she immediately put her hands over her face, exclaiming, “Oh my God!” The star then turned to her husband and said, “I can‘t believe it!”

In a second clip, the 35-year-old reacted to another nomination for The Flight Attendant in the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy category. “Oh my god!” Kaley screamed at her computer. “We‘re...oh my God! I can’t believe this. I cannot believe this.”

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” she wrote under the videos. ”So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN!”

This huge news about The Flight Attendant’s multiple nominations comes a little more than a month after the series was renewed for a second season. “THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT HELPED ME TURN THIS DREAM INTO REALITY,” Kaley wrote in an Instagram post on December 18. ”Who’s ready for more?!!?”