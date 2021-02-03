Meet Davina Bennett: The Jamaican beauty queen who stole Maluma’s heart in #7DJ

While Colombian superstar Maluma is taking the world by storm with his new visual album, #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica), fans can’t stop wondering who is the stunning model starring as the singer’s love interest. Her name is Davina Bennett, a Jamaican model and beauty pageant titleholder who, after being selected as the second runner-up in Miss Universe 2017, became an ambassador for the Caribbean country and a representation of Black beauty.

That year, Davina made headlines for challenging beauty stereotypes and competed with her natural hair in an afro. The beauty queen stood out among the blowouts and extensions, becoming the first Black woman crowned one of the top three Miss Universe finalists.

The 24-year-old Clarendon native, a district located on the south of the island, shared with HOLA! USA how much her life has changed in three years and how she was selected to be the model who steals Maluma’s heart in his new project. “My life has changed significantly. Thankfully, from that moment on, I’ve traveled around the world,” said Bennett, referring to her life after being crowned as Miss Jamaica and competing in Miss Universe. “Being an ambassador for my country, representing myself and other women around the world, and championing my foundation, has been a very good journey.”

According to Bennett, she is thrilled with how her career progresses. “It’s an upward trajectory, and it has never stopped,” she revealed. “So I can only count my blessings and give God thanks for blessing me.”

Among Davina Bennett’s blessings is the opportunity to star for the first time in a high caliber project like #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica), an EP featuring seven songs along with their music videos. The experience made Bennett open her shell and walk away from the safe space. “Sometimes we have to step outside of our comfort zone in order to grow and evolve,” she told HOLA! USA . “And I have learned so much during this time and experience. I can really just thank God for giving me this opportunity. I have a great team behind me that kept pushing me and saying, ‘you can do this,’ so I’m happy to see how well the videos came out.”