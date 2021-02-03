Salma Hayek calls her frequent bikini pics on Instagram “liberating”

Just like a lot of us last year, Salma Hayek admits she experienced some changes in her body while going through quarantine. But once the actress worked on getting back in shape, she made sure her followers saw the fruits of her labor.

Hayek spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her string of recent bikini pics, telling the publication she sees them as “liberating.”

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she reveals, going on to say that she took a lot of snaps of herself once she did get down to the size she wanted. “I‘m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”

While the actress worked hard to get back the bikini body she‘s always flaunted, she later joked, “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

Even though the pandemic is still far from over, that fact hasn’t stopped Hayek from sharing some throwback images from her vacation.

“I saved my pictures, I‘m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks,” she reveals. “I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!”