Michael Phelps is mentoring Cody Simpson with his Olympic swimming career

In recent months, Australian singer Cody Simpson has gotten serious about his swimming career. Prior to becoming known for his singing career and his infamous relationship with Miley Cyrus , the 24-year-old was an under-13 swimming national champion, according to 7 News. Now it seems that Simpson is returning back to his first love and taking it very seriously.

Simpson is vying for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics and is getting coaching help from champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe. Phelps is a 28-time medalist and is taking the 24-year-old swimmer under his wing at his pool in Baltimore, Maryland. According to 7 News, Simpson said Phelps is helping with his stroke technique and race strategy.

Although the odds seem to be in Simpson’s favor for a potential spot at the Paris Olympics, the Australian seems to be realistic about his ambitious goals. “I’m ambitious, but I’m not a crazy person. I know what I’m up against,” he told The New York Times.

Although he’s trying to remain humble, Simpson is still proud of his achievement of qualifying for the Olympic trials on his first attempt. Back in late 2020, the 24-year-old posted to his Instagram page.

He said in his caption, “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now. Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I received an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse.”