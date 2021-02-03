Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is the new “It girl”

With a new administration in office comes a new first family to keep our eyes on. Vice President Kamla Harris ’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has quickly become everyone’s focus with many calling her the new “It girl.”

©GettyImages Ella Emhoff turned heads at the presidential inauguration.

The 21-year-old is the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Emhoff’s ex-wife American film producer and founder Kerstin Emhoff. Ella and her brother Cole are named after musicians Ella Fitzgerald and John Coltrane as explained by their stepmom in an essay for Elle.

Vice President Harris officially became their stepmom in 2015 when she and Emhoff got married, according to Oprah magazine. Both call her “Momala” because they all “agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom,’” Harris wrote in the Elle essay.

Ella came onto the scene when she first turned heads at the presidential inauguration last month wearing an embellished Miu Miu houndstooth coat that she wore over a high-neck Batsheva burgundy dress with puffed sleeves. This look caused people to talk because it was not the typical conservative look we’re used to seeing at an inauguration.

Clearly, Ella already has influence with her style as fashion retailer Lyst reported a 455% spike in searches for Miu Miu within six hours of the inauguration, which was reported by CNN.