How to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson

Award shows have had to adapt over the last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the show must go on. The Golden Globes is just around the corner but first- nominations. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced six-time Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson are revealing the nominee’s bright and early tomorrow February 3rd, live on the “TODAY” show on NBC 5:35 a.m. PST/8:35.

The talented actresses are announcing the nominees in a wide range of categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more. In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, E! News will simulcast the broadcast of the first twelve categories on “The Today Show” as well as the remaining categories, across E! Online, E! News’ digital channels including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and on GoldenGlobes.com.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The celebration honoring the best in film and television will telecast live coast to coast for the first time in history. Per Deadline, NYC-based Fey will co-host live from The Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while L.A.-based Poehler will co-host live from Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton. As noted by the outlet, since Covid is still affecting travel plans, a bi-coastal show allows for more New York-based nominees and presenters to participate in a live setting. The Golden Globes air Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.