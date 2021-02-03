Break Up alert! Rebel Wilson announces she’s single on Instagram

Rebel Wilson has shed even more weight, this time in the form of a boyfriend. Wilson started dating businessman and billionaire heir Jacob Busch almost a year ago and they seemed to be going strong. But on Tuesday Wilson made her relationship status known to the world with a super cute picture of herself on Instagram. Wilson looked stunning outside her trailer in a tight denim dress, yellow cardigan, and white heels. The ﻿Australian beauty, announced in the caption she had a lot on her mind and ﻿was heading to the Super Bowl a “single girl.” Wilson wrote,“Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

Sources close to Wilson confirmed the breakup with Page Six saying the relationship had “just run its course.” The “Bridesmaids” actress, 40, and the businessman, 29, met through mutual friends in 2019 and started dating casually last year before the coronavirus pandemic took over everyone‘s life. Busch is the billionaire heir to the American brewing company Anheuser-Busch. They made their red carpet debut in September of last year at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala.

The actress lost around 164 pounds but she told E! News despite what haters say on social media, Busch was interested in her before she lost the weight. “Some people on social media say, ‘Oh, well, you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.’ But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well,” said Wilson. She said at the time that she liked “his quality of sweetness.” “If you’re meeting someone over an app, you can’t tell how sweet and genuine they are as a person. And you’ve agreed, you’ve actually got to just give it a go and flesh it out in real life, I think. But that, to me, that quality of sweetness is just something that I was really after and that’s what Jacob brings to me,” she explained.