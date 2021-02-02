Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ hits Theaters and HBO Max in May

Angelina Jolie will be one of the few stars with a film hitting the big screen within the next few months.

The actress’ next movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, is set to open in theaters on May 14 as part of Warner Bros’s 2021 lineup. Not only will the movie be in theaters, the film will also be available to stream on HBO Max the very same day.

The female-driven western follows a teenager who witnesses a brutal murder and assumes a new identity in order to escape twin assassins. As the teen hides in a wilderness skills program led by an expert, the whole group is threatened by a raging wildfire in the Montana wilderness.



Alongside Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead also stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, and Jake Weber. The project was written and directed by Tyler Sheridan, best known for his work on Hell or High Water, Sons of Anarchy, and Sicario.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is following Wonder Woman 1984’s lead, which was released in theaters at the same time it was made available to HBO Max subscribers exclusively for one month. Just like Gal Gadot’s film, after one month, Those Who Wish Me Dead will leave the platform and continue to be available in movie theaters in the U.S. and internationally.

Other Warner Bros. films that will follow this same path include The Matrix 4, Dune, the Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights.

More films following this new release trajectory include Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the sports drama King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, who is played by Will Smith.