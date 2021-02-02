Britney Spears reply followers saying ‘she is going nuts’ after sharing videos dancing dressed down and with messy hair

Britney Spears is tired of malicious comments and took some time to reply to her social media followers saying “she is going nuts” after sharing videos dancing dressed down and with messy hair. “I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it !!!” she captioned the photo, which is a screengrab from one of her videos from 2020. “So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening!!!!”
The 39-year-old singer, actress, and dancer referred to her most recent dance video, where people blasted the comments section, saying Spears looks unbalanced. “What is the point of these videos of her dancing like she’s slept for days and just woke up? They scare me because obviously Brittany [sic] is going through something,” a person wrote. “Can someone finally take Britney out of that house? She is going nuts...she lives in that house like prisoner,” a second follower assumed. “This is a little creepy,” someone said.
Spears is wearing a black, white, and gray sports bra and plaid shorts in the video. She accessorized one of her wrists with bracelets and the other one with what appears to be a sport cotton wristband. Her hair is tied up in a messy ponytail, while her skin looks red due to sun exposure. “I think she believes it’s still 2002 and she’s performing at MTV VMA’s!” another Instagram user wrote. “I think her mind is stuck in that era. Obviously by the way she dresses, very early 2000’s. That’s it! Shes [sic] stuck in a time warp.” The pop star also highlighted her eyes by applying eyeliner. “Somebody take her eyeliner away already,” another person wrote.
The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer has been sharing these videos for a while. Spears’s dance moves are part of her brand; however, her followers believe she is always doing the same and asked her to show new content on social media. “The same moves and weirdness everytime.... 😬 Cringey,” a person wrote, while another one chimed in saying: “Is this just what you do all day? How about sit down and have a snack or give us a tour of your cool house.”
Not all Britney Spear’s fans think she is repetitive. Some of her supporters asked haters to let her dance and share it with the world as she pleased. “Nobody knows what’s going on with her, but I think she genuinely loves dancing…” a fan said. “Honestly she loves dancing. Interpretive dance is a form of dance guys. She has genuine smiles in this dance. I’m happy she seems genuinely happy today,” another one suggested.
“If you think Brit is going through tough times, try changing your meaning comments for something helpful. Don’t use her as an excuse to spread your poison. Btw I love you Britney and just want you to do whatever makes you happy,” a Britney Spears fan advised. “All I see is Britney Spears has fun with her dancing 💃 at home 🏡 she genuinely loves dancing by heart ❤️. Nothing stops her from doing what she loves. This is the truth and the fact. 💕😘I love to see you dance Britney just a fan from Thailand 🇹🇭. So far from you but love you so much,” another one wrote.