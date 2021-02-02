First Lady Jill Biden surprises former first lady with a ‘beautiful care package’

Special delivery from the White House! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden surprised former first lady Michelle Obama with a “delicious” care package. Sasha and Malia Obama ’s mom took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photo of the gift. “So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS! These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!,” Michelle captioned the post.
Then-First Lady Michelle planted the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in 2009 “to initiate a national conversation around the health and wellbeing of our country.” The mom of two dedicated the garden in October of 2016. At the dedication ceremony, she said, “I take great pride in knowing that this little garden will live on as a symbol of the hopes that we all hold of growing a healthier nation for our children -- aspirations that have their rightful place here, in this beautiful spot outside of our nation’s home.”
“I take pride in knowing that this garden will serve as a reminder of what we all started, but also what we all have left to do. And as we dedicate this garden here today, I am hopeful that future First Families will cherish this garden like we have, and that it will become one of our enduring White House traditions,” Michelle added.
Dr. Biden officially became the first lady of the United States last month. Ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Michelle came to Jill’s defense after an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal suggested that the incoming first lady drop the “Dr.” before her name.
“For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do—successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend,” Michelle wrote. “And right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision. We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect. And yet somehow, their words can stick—after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again.”
Michelle continued, “Dr. Biden gives us a better example. And this is why I feel so strongly that we could not ask for a better First Lady. She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride. I’m thrilled that the world will see what I have come to know—a brilliant woman who has distinguished herself in her profession and with the life she lives every day, always seeking to lift others up, rather than tearing them down.”