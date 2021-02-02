First Lady Jill Biden surprises former first lady with a ‘beautiful care package’

Special delivery from the White House! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden surprised former first lady Michelle Obama with a “delicious” care package. Sasha and Malia Obama ’s mom took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photo of the gift. “So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS! These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!,” Michelle captioned the post.

Then-First Lady Michelle planted the White House Kitchen Garden﻿ on the South Lawn in 2009 “to initiate a national conversation around the health and wellbeing of our country.” The mom of two dedicated the garden in October of 2016. At the dedication ceremony, she said, “I take great pride in knowing that this little garden will live on as a symbol of the hopes that we all hold of growing a healthier nation for our children -- aspirations that have their rightful place here, in this beautiful spot outside of our nation’s home.”

“I take pride in knowing that this garden will serve as a reminder of what we all started, but also what we all have left to do. And as we dedicate this garden here today, I am hopeful that future First Families will cherish this garden like we have, and that it will become one of our enduring White House traditions,” Michelle added.

Dr. Biden officially became the first lady of the United States last month. Ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Michelle came to Jill’s defense after an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal suggested that the incoming first lady drop the “Dr.” before her name.