Patrick Schwarzenegger showed off his drool-worthy abs in a gym mirror selfie

It seems that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Schwarzenegger family. 27-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger , son of the former California governor and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger , is taking after his father in multiple ways. Last year, the famous son made his parents proud with his acting skills and now he’s showing off his muscular physique in the gym, just as his dad would.

The ‘Echo Boomers’ actor has been using Instagram as a way to show off his ripped abs and toned body while hitting the gym in Los Angeles. It’s obvious that Schwarzenegger has been hard at work lifting weights during quarantine as his dedicated work is paying off.

On Monday, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram story that easily made all 1.4 million Instagram followers swoon. The story was a mirror selfie that said, “Time to gain some weight.”