Patrick Schwarzenegger showed off his drool-worthy abs in a gym mirror selfie

It seems that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Schwarzenegger family. 27-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger , son of the former California governor and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger , is taking after his father in multiple ways. Last year, the famous son made his parents proud with his acting skills and now he’s showing off his muscular physique in the gym, just as his dad would.
The ‘Echo Boomers’ actor has been using Instagram as a way to show off his ripped abs and toned body while hitting the gym in Los Angeles. It’s obvious that Schwarzenegger has been hard at work lifting weights during quarantine as his dedicated work is paying off.
On Monday, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram story that easily made all 1.4 million Instagram followers swoon. The story was a mirror selfie that said, “Time to gain some weight.”
Prior to yesterday’s “thirst trap” selfie, last December Schwarzenegger also posted some videos of him working out shirtless. One video captioned, “Rams Horns hold. Good for stability & blood flow to the upper back,” had over 100k views and comments that read, “Jacked” and “Why have a coach when your dad is a bodybuilding legend?”
Also last month, the 27-year-old actor blessed us with another shirtless video of him using a rope machine in the gym. He captioned this video, “Separation Saturday. This machine is brutal. Only have to do a few sets at 60-90 seconds. Continuing to push my body & mind in different ways. Love trying new machines or workouts to shock my system.”
“Entering my last week of shoulder rehab... which has been brutal to say the least… Finally making strides with my shoulder stabilizing muscles & back muscles which help keep labrum in place. Tryna get that Christmas 🎄 tree back!”