Lourdes Leon wore an itsy bitsy bikini that left little to the imagination while in Tulum

Madonna’ s one of six children, Lourdes Leon, is making the most of quarantine by going on multiple vacations in Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend. While the 24-year-old model has been garnering attention due to her recent modeling debut with brands such as Juicy Couture, she seems to be staying in the spotlight by being photographed beachside in a bikini.
It seems that Lourdes is over the cold and just wants to be on a sunny beach, as do we all. Just a few months ago, we saw Lourdes flaunting her curves oceanside at the same vacation spot.
The iconic singer’s eldest daughter was once again seen in Tulum, enjoying some fun in the sun with her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia. The two young lovebirds were seen having a few drinks and swimming in the ocean together.
The young model was seen wearing a skimpy burnt orange patterned bikini and gold jewelry that showed off her tattoos. After hanging out with her boo and some friends, Lourdes, who was also sporting long bright red hair, put on a beach coverup that matched her bathing suit.