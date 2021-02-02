Lourdes Leon wore an itsy bitsy bikini that left little to the imagination while in Tulum

Madonna’ s one of six children, Lourdes Leon, is making the most of quarantine by going on multiple vacations in Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend. While the 24-year-old model has been garnering attention due to her recent modeling debut with brands such as Juicy Couture, she seems to be staying in the spotlight by being photographed beachside in a bikini.

©GrosbyGroup Lourdes Leon leaving nothing to the imagination in a skimpy bikini.

It seems that Lourdes is over the cold and just wants to be on a sunny beach, as do we all. Just a few months ago, we saw Lourdes flaunting her curves oceanside at the same vacation spot.

©GrosbyGroup Lourdes and her boyfriend snuggling on the beach.

The iconic singer’s eldest daughter was once again seen in Tulum, enjoying some fun in the sun with her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia. The two young lovebirds were seen having a few drinks and swimming in the ocean together.